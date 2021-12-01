RHOC's Shannon Beador Responds to Tamra Judge Calling Her a "Victim-Liar"

Watch : Shannon Beador REACTS to Tamra Judge Remark

Feuds on and off-screen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is back with a brand new season tonight, but it turns out there's already plenty of drama unfolding in real-time, too. Just ask Shannon Beador!

The season 16 cast member joined the Bravo franchise in 2014 and immediately hit it off with longtime stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. Together, they formed the "Tres Amigas" friendship group, though it all fell apart when Vicki and Tamra were fired ahead of RHOC's 15th season.

That was nearly two years ago, but ladies have yet to reconcile, let alone cease fire. In fact, Tamra just took to Twitter to call her former friend a "victim-liar" after Shannon briefly addressed the status of their relationship on a podcast.

Asked for her thoughts on the tweet during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Shannon revealed this was the first time she was seeing it.

"I don't Google myself and I don't go on social media, so what did that say?" the RHOC star asked Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester during the exclusive chat.