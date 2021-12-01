How Vanessa and Nick Lachey Reacted When Their Kids Found Out They’re Famous

It's always weird when you find out your parents are famous. At least, that's what we're guessing! Nick and Vanessa Lachey's three kiddos know for sure.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the NCIS: Hawai'i actress and her Masked Singer-winning hubby spoke with Drew and Jonathan Reveal and shared that their three children—Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 6, and Phoenix, 4—have started to learn that their parents' jobs are a bit more public-facing than other kids'.
Camden was the first to question their careers. "On the first day of school, Camden came home and asked, ‘Mommy, where were you today?' I said, ‘I was at home, baby.' And he said, ‘Well, my friend said she saw you on Top Chef Junior.'"
Vanessa explained to him that it was a show on television that she had hosted in the past.
"Fast-forward and Daddy won The Masked Singer," she added, "and the kids in his class were amazed."
It's no accident that the Lachey kids are only just now figuring out that their parents are celebrities. The couple, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year, always tries to keep their family grounded.
"At the end of the day, we always come back to, ‘We're just Mom and Dad, end of story.'" Nick said. "What we do for a living may be different, but we're no different from anyone else."
Part of that involves spending quality time together and having fun family rituals. "At dinner, Daddy puts on the music, and I cook, with one or two of the kids helping me," Vanessa said. "It doesn't happen seven days, but more than a few nights a week, all five of us together, phones and TVs off."
Their kids try to pitch in where they can as well. "They love to set the table," she added. "Camden gets the plates, Brooklyn gets the forks and spoons and knives and Phoenix gets the napkins."
However, the music on the dinner playlist might not include Dad's iconic band 98 Degrees. "Nick would sing to Cam when he was little and he'd say, ‘Daddy, Daddy, no, no, no. I want to hear Mommy's song,'" Vanessa joked.
"I'm just Dad to them," Nick reasoned. "They don't care that I sing for a living. They want Mom to sing!"