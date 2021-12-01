Midge Gets Two New Roommates in New Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Teaser

Watch : Rachel Brosnahan Says "Mrs. Maisel" Is Her Dream Role

Our favorite stand-up comic is back, and this time she has some new roommates.

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle return as Abe and Rose for season four of the critically acclaimed hit, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On Dec. 1, Prime Video released a sneak peek trailer ahead of the upcoming season, which premieres on Feb. 18 and it looks like Mom and Dad are about to get a lot closer to Midge (Rachel Brosnahan).

"I thought it might be wonderful for you two to move in here with me," Midge says to her parents in the teaser.

Rose agrees with Midge's suggestion, but Abe is quick to say "no," and is apprehensive about moving into his daughter's guest room. "So, when you have guests, they'll sleep on top of us?" he questions.

"We can't tell people our daughter's supporting us," says Rose. "It would be humiliating," adds Abe.