Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence on "Embarrassing" Suspension from CNN

Watch : Chris Cuomo Gives Update on 14-Year-Old Son's Coronavirus Recovery

Despite calling his recent suspension "embarrassing," CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he understands why he is no longer in his usual seat.



Just one day after the network announced that the 51-year-old journalist would be suspended indefinitely, pending further evaluation, Chris addressed the matter on Wednesday, Dec. 1.



"Quick note about the obvious," Chris said on his SiriusXM show, Let's Get After It With Chris Cuomo. "I've been suspended from CNN. You know this already. It hurts to even say it."



"It's embarrassing, but I understand it," he continued. "And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I've apologized in the past and I mean it. The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help."



On Tuesday, Nov. 30, a CNN spokesperson confirmed the suspension in a statement to E! News. The decision comes after he allegedly advised his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in the wake of the politician's sexual harassment allegations.