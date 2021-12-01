Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence on "Embarrassing" Suspension from CNN

Despite calling his recent suspension "embarrassing," CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he understands why he is no longer in his usual seat.
Just one day after the network announced that the 51-year-old journalist would be suspended indefinitely, pending further evaluation, Chris addressed the matter on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
"Quick note about the obvious," Chris said on his SiriusXM show, Let's Get After It With Chris Cuomo. "I've been suspended from CNN. You know this already. It hurts to even say it."
"It's embarrassing, but I understand it," he continued. "And I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did. I've apologized in the past and I mean it. The last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help."
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, a CNN spokesperson confirmed the suspension in a statement to E! News. The decision comes after he allegedly advised his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in the wake of the politician's sexual harassment allegations.
"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," the CNN spokesperson said of the anchor. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."
Although Chris previously "admitted" to the network that he had "offered advice" to his brother's staff, per the CNN spokesperson, the newly released documents have prompted the network to proceed with further course of action.
"These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," the CNN spokesperson stated. "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."
Following the allegations, Andrew resigned from his position as governor in August. The politician denied the allegations against him earlier this year, stating during a press conference, "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."
Chris also expressed during his radio show that despite his latest comments on the matter, he will not further address the decision, due to respecting CNN's "process."