Why Orlando Bloom Feels "Incredibly Blessed" to Showcase This Part of Work to His Kids

Being a movie star is cool, but giving back is what really matters to Orlando Bloom.

While celebrating Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30, the actor stepped out to support UNICEF's 75th anniversary event.

During the star-studded bash held at NeueHouse in Hollywood, Orlando was quick to praise the non-profit for the work they do all year long.

"I just feel incredibly privileged to work with UNICEF," he told reporters. "It's been about more than 10 years and I've had the great opportunity, the great good fortune to go to some of the most challenging places in the world to see how UNICEF works in a community to really bring that community together and to make a huge impact in the lives of so many."

Orlando continued, "It's sort of nice to be able to come out and celebrate what they do…and hopefully support and continue to sort of spread the good word that they really make a difference. I've been blessed, as I said, for 10 years to see it firsthand is remarkable."