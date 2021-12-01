Zendaya Reveals “Big Sister” Bond With Hunter Schafer as Actresses Reflect on Euphoria Season 2

Watch : Zendaya Picks Up First Emmy Nomination for "Euphoria"

Hunter Schafer's portrayal of Jules on HBO's hit show Euphoria made her a star and it also developed a special friendship.

Along with Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue, the two delivered powerful performances that took a deep and dark look at life for a group of high school students as they dealt with drugs, sex, and violence. The dramatic endeavor proved to be a unique bonding experience for the actresses as revealed in Schafer's cover story interview for the December/January issue of December/January issue of Harper's Bazaar.

When asked about first meeting Schafer, the Dune actress said, "Knowing that she was so young and so much of this was new to her, my thing was being as much of a big sister as I could… What we do for a living is important, but the friendship we share is more important."

Schafer also speaks about how life imitates the art of the show, "There's a lot of me in Jules. I do think blurred lines between an actor and a character make a deeper character."