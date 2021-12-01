Music Exec Clarence Avant's Wife Jacqueline Avant Shot and Killed in Home Invasion Robbery

Clarence Avant is mourning the loss of his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Avant.
According to TMZ, the music executive's spouse was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery at their residence in Beverly Hills on Dec. 1. She was 81.
The Beverly Hills Police Department told E! News its communications center received a phone call at 2:23 a.m. regarding a shooting that had occurred. When the police arrived at the scene, the department continued, they found a victim with a gunshot wound but the suspect or suspects were no longer at the scene. The police said the victim was transported to a local hospital by the Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics but did not survive.
While police did not name the victim, a spokesperson for Netflix confirmed to NBC News that Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed. Her daughter Nicole Avant is married to Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos. A Netflix spokesperson also told The Hollywood Reporter that Clarence was not injured during the home invasion.
A family source told TMZ, which was first to report Jacqueline's death, that the people who broke into the house shot Jacqueline. The police told E! News there is an ongoing homicide investigation.
"The City of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the victim's families," the police said.
Early in her career, Jacqueline was an Ebony Fashion Fair model. She wed Clarence, who was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in 1967 and together they welcomed two children: Nicole and Alex Avant. According to the Los Angeles Times, Jacqueline was a philanthropist and worked with a number of organizations, including the UCLA International Student Center.
Nicole spoke about her parents' relationship with NBC News following the release of Netflix's documentary about her dad The Black Godfather, which she produced.
"Well, they've been married for 52 years, and my mom is really the one who brought to my father and our family the love and passion and importance of the arts and culture and entertainment," Nicole said during the January 2020 interview. "While my father was in it, making all the deals, my mother was the one who gave me, for example, my love of literature, my love of filmmaking, my love of storytelling."
"Her bringing that energy and her passion for the arts kind of kept my dad balanced," she continued. "She's the umbrella in his life."