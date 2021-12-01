Why Amelia Hamlin's Dad Harry Is "Glad" She's "Solo" After Scott Disick Breakup

The couple's bumpy relationship finally took its toll after nearly 11 months when Amelia made it official on Sept. 7, after Disick reportedly spoke poorly of ex Kourtney Kardashian in a private direct message to her ex Younes Bendjima.

At the time, a source told E! News, "[Amelia] was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful. It's really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney."

Though Amelia was upset at the time, the insider says she wants to take the high road. As the source put it, "She's fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him."