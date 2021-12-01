Why Amelia Hamlin's Dad Harry Is "Glad" She's "Solo" After Scott Disick Breakup

He is one proud papa.
During last night's Nov. 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Harry Hamlin took the hot seat and was asked by WWHL viewers his thoughts on 20-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin's breakup with 38-year-old ex Scott Disick and if he was secretly happy that they were no longer together. The father of three, who was joined by Succession's J. Smith Cameron, called the breakup question "interesting" before elaborating further.
"Look, Amelia is doing great," Harry shared. "She's living in New York and she's having the time of her life solo. I have no idea, I didn't pull the curtain, I have no idea what exactly happened there. I'm just glad that she is solo, put it that way."
The 70-year-old actor previously expressed that their youngest daughter's relationship with Lord Disick was "just a phase," and he wasn't the only family member weighing in. Wife and THe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna also expressed her thoughts on the September breakup.
The couple's bumpy relationship finally took its toll after nearly 11 months when Amelia made it official on Sept. 7, after Disick reportedly spoke poorly of ex Kourtney Kardashian in a private direct message to her ex Younes Bendjima.
At the time, a source told E! News, "[Amelia] was very embarrassed over that whole situation and Scott wasn't very remorseful. It's really hard to date Scott because he will never fully be over Kourtney."
Though Amelia was upset at the time, the insider says she wants to take the high road. As the source put it, "She's fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him."
During his WWHL interview, Harry also revealed that his favorite memory of his late mother-in-law Lois Hamlin was her dancing. "She was dancing three weeks up until she passed," he shared. "Lisa texted me and said, 'Lois would be happy she made People Magazine!"
"Heaven has a new angel," Lisa Rinna wrote after her mother Lois died at the age of 93 following a stroke last month. The mother-daughter duo were fan favorites on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
