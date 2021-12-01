Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Cancer Free After Undergoing Lung Surgery

Kathy Griffin is officially cancer free.
The 61-year-old comedian shared the news during the Nov. 30 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. While explaining why her voice sounded different, Griffin said she had lung surgery a few months ago.
"In August, I had half of my left lung removed. I'm not even kidding," she said. "Now, they, like, put the intubation tube to drop by my vocal cord. So now I'm, like, Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe, I'm not sure."
When Jimmy Kimmel asked if the doctors got "all the lung cancer out of there," Griffin confirmed, "Yes! So I'm cancer free."
Griffin informed her fans of her surgery and stage 1 lung cancer battle in an August Instagram post, urging them to "stay up to date on your medical checkups" and that "it'll save your life."
"I had, like, a tumor, right? And I've never smoked," she told Kimmel. "And it was in there for 10 years. So get this: They took it out, and they found it, like, another scan. All right, so I go in."
And as the two-time Emmy winner put it, "When you're a comic, it's horrible when the doctors want to, like, do their material on you."
"So no joke: So I go in, and he's, like, describing how they take half your lung out, and he goes, 'It's kind of like a balloon. So we do it laparoscopically and we poke it,'" she recalled. "And then he goes, 'And when we take it out, it kind of looks like a used condom.' The doctor. And then he goes, 'You can use that.'"
In addition to giving fans an update on her health, Griffin discussed her wedding to Randy Bick. E!'s former Fashion Police host tied the knot with her longtime love last New Year's Eve and Lily Tomlin served as the officiant.
"It was so much fun," she said. "So it was New Year's Eve. I called her, and her wife Jane [Wagner] came over. They were over for, like, an hour. The whole wedding is, like, 18 minutes. I actually put it on YouTube because it's so charming. Her dogs—we had two puppies—they were like climbing up my dress. It was just loose and silly and fun. It was just a really fun thing to do."
