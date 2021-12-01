Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Cancer Free After Undergoing Lung Surgery

Watch : Kathy Griffin Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis: "I've Never Smoked"

Kathy Griffin is officially cancer free.

The 61-year-old comedian shared the news during the Nov. 30 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. While explaining why her voice sounded different, Griffin said she had lung surgery a few months ago.

"In August, I had half of my left lung removed. I'm not even kidding," she said. "Now, they, like, put the intubation tube to drop by my vocal cord. So now I'm, like, Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe, I'm not sure."

When Jimmy Kimmel asked if the doctors got "all the lung cancer out of there," Griffin confirmed, "Yes! So I'm cancer free."

Griffin informed her fans of her surgery and stage 1 lung cancer battle in an August Instagram post, urging them to "stay up to date on your medical checkups" and that "it'll save your life."

"I had, like, a tumor, right? And I've never smoked," she told Kimmel. "And it was in there for 10 years. So get this: They took it out, and they found it, like, another scan. All right, so I go in."