Why RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Doesn’t Take Public Opinion Too Seriously

Garcelle Beauvais is just like the rest of us: She loves Kathy Hilton!

Following a season of ups and downs—Erika Jayne's legal drama, Sutton Stracke shading Crystal Kung Minkoff's leather pants, a dinner party from hell—Garcelle is grateful for her drama-free and hunky-dory Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kathy.

"I love her," Garcelle exclusively gushed to E! News during the UNICEF 75th Anniversary Celebration at NeueHouse, Hollywood, on Nov. 30. "She was like the breakout star. Everybody fell in love with her and there's nothing not to love."

While fan favorite Kathy has yet to confirm whether she'll return to film season 12, Garcelle joked that for every other Housewife, public opinion can change in an instant.

"You know, it can go either way," she noted. "And you can't take it all too seriously because it could turn, but I've been having a ball in terms of how people have received me."