This Is Us Co-Stars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson to Host NBC's Rose Parade Coverage

What a way to start a new year! This Is Us stars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson ring in 2022 as the official hosts of NBC's live coverage of the Jan. 1 Rose Parade. Get the details.

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 01, 2021 4:30 PMTags
One for the record books! 

Ahead of the highly anticipated sixth and final season of This Is Uspremiering Jan. 4, stars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson will help ring in the New Year in a very special way: by hosting NBC's live coverage of the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda. 

E! News can exclusively confirm that Metz and Watson will host the telecast from Pasadena, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 1, starting at 8:30 a.m. PT. NBC is celebrating its 95th year broadcasting the beloved Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and televising the annual festivities beginning in 1954.  

"I'm excited to be hosting the iconic Rose Parade in one of my favorite cities with one of my favorite people, Susan Kelechi Watson," Metz said in a press statement. 

Watson similarly gushed, "Metz, me and the iconic Rose Parade...New Year's Day doesn't get much better than this!" 

photos
This Is Us Season 6: First-Look Photos

Emmy-winning actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton will be the parade's Grand Marshal, as previously announced by the Tournament of Roses. The 2022 Rose Parade theme is "Dream. Believe. Achieve." 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The celebrity co-hosts certainly embody this theme: Both Metz and Watson have won SAG Awards for their portrayals of sister-in-laws Kate Pearson and Beth Pearson on the Golden Globe-winning drama series This Is Us. Watson also penned an episode for the upcoming final season. 

Every year, over a thousand white-glove volunteers spend more than 80,000 hours crafting the jaw-dropping 75-feet long floral floats the parade is known for. With effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers and bubbles, the floats annual delight audiences, in addition to thousands of performers, including 20 marching bands from around the world. The parade will kick off with a B-2 Spirit flyover, leading in to participants like equestrian teams, the USMC Mounted Color Guard and of course, the famous Rose Queen and her Royal Court.

The Rose Parade is produced by LX.TV, a production unit of the NBC Owned Television Stations.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

