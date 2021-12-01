Dax Shepard Reveals the Surprising Hack He Uses to Put His Daughter to Sleep

Watch : Kristen Bell & Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates

As the saying goes—don't knock it until you try it.

Such may apply to Dax Shepard's method for putting his daughter to bed. The actor, whose other half is Kristen Bell, revealed to People and Parents the unique way he lulls their 6-year-old daughter Delta to sleep. "I figured out that if I scratch my younger daughter's head extremely hard­—her request," he said, "she is out cold within 90 seconds."

As the couple fans can count on to keep it real, Dax and Kristen, who are also parents to 8-year-old daughter Lincoln, candidly weighed in on other parenting pain points, like mess and noise. Fair warning if you're planning to become a parent, Dax says bid farewell to an organized home.

"I wish someone had let me know that I will never have anything nice again," he shared. "That would've been a good heads-up."