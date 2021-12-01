Pete Davidson Proves He's the Best Big Brother While Sitting Courtside at Knicks Game With Sister Casey

It looks like this family outing was a slam dunk.
Pete Davidson attended the Brooklyn Nets' game against the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 30 with his sister Casey Davidson and mom Amy Davidson.
The trio watched the Nets beat the Knicks with a final score of 112 to 110, and Amy snapped a few sweet photos of the siblings sitting courtside. "Love my kids xo," she wrote on Instagram. Casey, a former college basketball player, also posted a picture from the game, and she and Pete were spotted on the jumbotron.
For the outing, Pete wore a jean jacket over a white T-shirt and pair of colorful pants. He accessorized his look with a beige baseball cap and white sneakers.
Recently, Pete has been hanging out with Kim Kardashian. While neither the Saturday Night Live star nor the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum have commented on their relationship status, a source close to Kim told E! News the two are dating.
In fact, the pair have been seen on several outings together since they first sparked romance rumors in late October, when they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California nearly three weeks after Kim hosted SNL. Over the past month, the SKIMS founder and the comedian have gone out to dinner, celebrated his birthday together and been spotted holding hands.
"Kim and Pete are casually dating," the source close to Kim told E! News in November. "They are really happy and seeing where it goes. Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else. Kim is smitten over him, and it's very exciting to her."
While the insider said Kim "is telling some people they aren't super serious," the source also noted "she isn't seeing anyone else." The insider said "Kim is giddy around him and is having fun," noting that Pete "makes her laugh the entire time they are together."
The buzz around the duo comes approximately nine months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to "Ye." On Nov. 30, the exes, who share four children, came together to honor the legacy of Virgil Abloh, who died on Nov. 28 following a private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, and attend the late designer's final menswear collection for Louis Vuitton in Miami.
"Kim likes keeping the peace between her and Kanye and it was better off this way," a source close to Kim told E! News. "She and Kanye are still on good terms."
Although a source close to Kim told E! News Ye is "still holding out hope and wishes they still work it out," the insider said "there's no chance for reconciliation at this point."