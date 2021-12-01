People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Bindi Irwin Celebrates Brother Robert With "Stocked Fridge" as He's All Grown Up on 18th Birthday

Bindi Irwin joked that she always has a "fully stocked fridge" for her brother Robert Irwin, who turned 18 on Dec. 1. Get more details of his birthday celebrations below.

This Wildlife Warrior is not so little anymore! 

Steve Irwin's son, Robert, celebrated his coming of age with an "epic 18th party" with his family and friends at Australia Zoo on Wednesday, Dec. 1. 

Mom Terri and sister Bindi Irwin joined the photographer for a day of fun at the zoo in honor of his 18th birthday.

As Bindi, 23, wrote on Instagram, "happy 18th to the very best. This year you've been promoted to uncle and taken on the world," referring to his relationship with her 8-month-old daughter, Grace.

"I can't wait to see what incredible adventures are on the horizon for you," Bindi wrote. "I'll always, always be here for you (with a fully stocked fridge). Love you." In true younger brother fashion, Robert replied, "Thank you B! Love you (and your fully stocked fridge) so much." 

He celebrated his day by unveiling new statues of three different wombats at Australia Zoo. Meanwhile, guests participated in clay workshops, a photo station, pony rides and more activities.

In a video announcement ahead of the event, Robert shared his plans for an "exciting" birthday to mark his transition into adulthood. "How crazy is that! It feels very surreal to be an adult," he remarked. "I'll be in there feeding the crocodiles, which is always a good day to celebrate any day, I reckon."

"It is truly extraordinary to be able to connect people with wildlife, especially on my birthday, and I hope that this inspires them to one day become true conservationists and save wildlife," Robert said in a press release from the zoo. 

The press release continued, "Today, Robert, along with his mother Terri, and sister Bindi, continues to honour Steve's legacy through the important work of globally recognised charity Wildlife Warriors." 

Watch his video announcement above.

