JoJo Siwa, Halle Berry and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : JoJo Siwa Talks Breaking Same-Sex Barriers at 2021 PCAs

Hollywood stars have once again served style at the 2021 People's Choice Awards!

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the biggest and brightest celebrities made the red carpet their own personal runway with one-of-a-kind looks, wildly colorful dresses and bold suits. It's safe to say the star-studded event turned into a fashion extravaganza.

Considering fashion has always reigned supreme at the PCAs, it's no surprise that A-listers brought their A-game to this year's ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Becky G pushed the boundaries with a bright yellow gown by Roberto Cavalli dress that featured extreme cutouts and a sexy thigh-high silt. It was a risqué look that totally paid off.

Another fabulous moment? JoJo Siwa wowed on the red carpet wearing a pale pink ruffled tiered gown from Jenny Packham that looked straight out of a Disney princess movie. The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star's jeweled detailing along the plunging neckline and waist made it all the more glamorous.