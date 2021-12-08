People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
JoJo Siwa, Halle Berry and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

By Alyssa Morin Dec 08, 2021 3:22 AMTags
Watch: JoJo Siwa Talks Breaking Same-Sex Barriers at 2021 PCAs

Hollywood stars have once again served style at the 2021 People's Choice Awards!

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the biggest and brightest celebrities made the red carpet their own personal runway with one-of-a-kind looks, wildly colorful dresses and bold suits. It's safe to say the star-studded event turned into a fashion extravaganza.

Considering fashion has always reigned supreme at the PCAs, it's no surprise that A-listers brought their A-game to this year's ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Becky G pushed the boundaries with a bright yellow gown by Roberto Cavalli dress that featured extreme cutouts and a sexy thigh-high silt. It was a risqué look that totally paid off.

Another fabulous moment? JoJo Siwa wowed on the red carpet wearing a pale pink ruffled tiered gown from Jenny Packham that looked straight out of a Disney princess movie. The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star's jeweled detailing along the plunging neckline and waist made it all the more glamorous.

Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Take a closer look at all of the stylish red carpet moments in our gallery below!

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Halle Berry
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
JoJo Siwa

In Jenny Packham.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

In Genny.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
H.E.R.

In Carolina Herrera.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Charli D'Amelio
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tayshia Adams

In Solace London and Bea Bongiasca jewelry.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Becky G

In Roberto Cavalli.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

In Pamella Roland.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

In Vera Wang.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson
Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP
Addison Rae

In vintage Betsey Johnson and vintage Christian Dior.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lil Rel Howery
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In Saint Laurent.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christine Quinn
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Candice Patton
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gigi Gorgeous
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maggie Q
by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,
Sarah Shahi

