Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Has Us Feeling Holly and Jolly

The 25 Days of Christmas schedule has our faces lighting up like a Christmas tree.

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas annual television event marks the beginning of the holidays, which means it's time to drop everything, grab some tree-shaped Reese's and start watching our favorite holiday classics. From childhood favorites, like Home Alone and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, to romantic comedies, such as Holiday in Handcuffs and Love Actually, there's something sure to get everyone in the Christmas spirit!

Be sure to also catch the Freeform premiere of Office Christmas Party, and all four of the Toy Story films, during the month-long event.

So before Santa arrives, throw on some cozy pajamas, drink a cup of holiday cheer (AKA hot cocoa with extra marshmallows, of course) and settle in for countless hours of your favorite holiday movies.