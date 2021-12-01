People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Has Us Feeling Holly and Jolly

It's already December? Get the elf out of here! Check out Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas jam-packed schedule here.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 01, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Watch: Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals: E! News Rewind

The 25 Days of Christmas schedule has our faces lighting up like a Christmas tree.

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas annual television event marks the beginning of the holidays, which means it's time to drop everything, grab some tree-shaped Reese's and start watching our favorite holiday classics. From childhood favorites, like Home Alone and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, to romantic comedies, such as Holiday in Handcuffs and Love Actually, there's something sure to get everyone in the Christmas spirit

Be sure to also catch the Freeform premiere of Office Christmas Party, and all four of the Toy Story films, during the month-long event.

So before Santa arrives, throw on some cozy pajamas, drink a cup of holiday cheer (AKA hot cocoa with extra marshmallows, of course) and settle in for countless hours of your favorite holiday movies

Wednesday, December 1 

4:00 a.m Holiday in Handcuffs 

7:00 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 

8:05 a.m. The Santa Clause

10:15 a.m. The Santa Clause 2 

12:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:50 p.m. Home Alone

5:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 

9-11 p.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 
 

Thursday, December 2

4 a.m. The Mistle-tones

7:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 

8 a.m. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10:05 a.m. Arthur Christmas 

12:10 p.m. Home Alone

2:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9-11 p.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes
 

Friday, December 3

4 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

4:30 a.m Jingle All the Way 2

6:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way

1:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
 

Saturday, December 4

4 a.m.  The Simpsons Holiday Episodes

4:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way

6:35 a.m Prancer Returns

8:40 a.m. Home Alone 3

10:50 a.m. Arthur Christmas

12:55 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol 

3:05 p.m Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

4:10 p.m Frosty the Snowman

4:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:50 p.m. Home Alone

8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

 

Sunday, December 5

4 a.m. Prancer Returns

6:05 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

7:o5 a.m.  Unaccompanied Minors

9:10 a.m.  Arthur Christmas

11:15 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

2:35 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

3:40 p.m. Home Alone

6:10 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:50 p.m. Daddy's Home 2

CBS

Monday, December 6

4 a.m. It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

6:30 a.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes

8 a.m. Daddy's Home 2

10:10 a.m. Home Alone

12:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

5:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
 

Tuesday, December 7

4 a.m. Stealing Christmas

8 a.m. Home Alone

10:30 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:10 p.m. Jingle All the Way

3:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9 p.m. Arthur Christmas 
 

Wednesday, December 8

4 a.m. Snow

8 a.m. Jingle All the Way

10 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

12 p.m. Arthur Christmas

2 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

4:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

9-11 p.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 
 

Thursday, December 9

4 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze

7:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:30 a.m. The Santa Clause

10:40 a.m. The Santa Clause 2

12:50 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

2:50 p.m. Home Alone

5:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9 p.m. Snowglobe
 

Friday, December 10

4 a.m. Call Me Claus

9 a.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:35 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:10 p.m. Home Alone

3:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Saturday, December 11

4 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

6:05 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

6:35 a.m. The Star (2017)

8:40 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

10:10 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

11:40 a.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot

12:10 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story

2:10 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2

4:15 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 3

6:45 p.m. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 4

8:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas
 

Sunday, December 12

4 a.m. The Star (2017)

6 a.m. Jingle All the Way

8 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

10:05 a.m. Arthur Christmas

12:10 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol 

2:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

4:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 p.m. Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist
 

Monday, December 13

4 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

7:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:30 a.m. The Santa Clause

10:30 a.m. The Santa Clause 2

1:00 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:00 p.m. Home Alone

5:30p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
 

Tuesday, December 14

4 a.m.  12 Dates of Christmas

7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way

9:30 a.m. Love Actually

12:30 p.m. Home Alone

3 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:30 p.m. Office Christmas Party (Freeform Premiere)

9 p.m. The Night Before
 

Wednesday, December 15

4:00 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

8:00 a.m. Office Christmas Party

10:35 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

3:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

20th Century Fox

Thursday, December 16

4 a.m. Black Nativity

7:30 a.m.The Preacher's Wife

10 a.m. Almost Christmas

12:30 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

3:00 p.m. Home Alone

5:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9-11 p.m. The Simpsons – Holiday Episodes 
 

Friday, December 17

6 a.m. Love Actually

9 a.m. Home Alone

11:30 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:10 p.m. The Santa Clause

4:20 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol 
 

Saturday, December 18

4:35 a.m. Love Actually

7:45 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

9:55 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

2:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
 

Sunday, December 19

4:30 a.m. Unaccompanied Minors

6:30 a.m. Home Alone 3

8:30 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

10:30 a.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

1:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

3:10 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

3:45 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:50 p.m. Home Alone

7:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10 p.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
 

Monday, December 20

4 a.m. Prancer Returns

7:30 a.m. Home Alone

10 a.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:35 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

1:40 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

2:15 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

3:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

5:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 

Tuesday, December 21

7:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way

9:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

10 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

11 a.m. Daddy's Home 2

1 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

3 p.m. Home Alone

5:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
 

Wednesday, December 22

4 a.m.  (1968)

4:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way

6:30 a.m. Love the Coopers

9 a.m. Daddy's Home 2

11:05 a.m. Home Alone

1:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
 

Thursday, December 23

4 a.m. It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie

6 a.m. Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

7:30 a.m. Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

9 a.m. Arthur Christmas

11:05 a.m. The Star (2017)

1:05 p.m. Home Alone

2:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

6:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas 
 

Friday, December 24

4 a.m. Prancer Returns

7:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8 a.m. The Star (2017)

10 a.m. Home Alone

12:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:00 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

6 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
 

Saturday, December 25

4 a.m.  Arthur Christmas

6:10 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:20 a.m. The Santa Clause 2

10:50 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:00 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

2:05 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

2:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

3:45 p.m. Home Alone

6:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:55 p.m. Arthur Christmas

