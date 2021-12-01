Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Walks Off Reunion After Learning Secret About Daughter Leah

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Somebody doesn't like surprises.

Before kicking off the Teen Mom OG reunion on Nov. 30, Amber Portwood may have thought that she was sitting down to discuss old topics from the past season.

But in part one of the special, the MTV reality star received some new information from ex Gary Shirley about their 12-year-old daughter, Leah. As it turns out, the middle school student recently started therapy.

"She is speaking to somebody, a professional," Gary revealed at the reunion. "You probably didn't know this. Per Leah's request, she didn't want it to be talked about. I have permission to talk about it and make it known."

He continued, "Part of Leah going is she didn't want anybody knowing to start off. I supported that. They are working on different things that she can do to help the communication start between her and her mom."

Throughout the season, viewers have watched Amber try to rebuild her strained relationship with Leah. In recent episodes, Leah started asking questions about her mom's past and wanted to keep her distance. She has been living full time with Gary and his wife Kristina Shirley.