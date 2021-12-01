Breaking Down the Top YouTube Trends of 2021

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

This is the content we're here for!

With the new year just around the corner, YouTube has released its annual ranking of top trending videos of 2021 and—like the last 11 months itself—the list is full of surprises.

While it's safe to say that Olivia Rodrigo had a massive year—receiving seven Grammy nominations, including in the "big four" categories—the 18-year-old singer only landed in the ninth spot on YouTube's Top 10 trending music videos in the United States with "drivers license." The Weeknd, whose smash hit "Blinding Lights" was arguably one of the top songs of 2020, secured the No. 2 spot with "Save Your Tears," while Lil Nas X's record-breaking single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" came in as the second runner-up.

So, who had the top trending music video of 2021? According to YouTube, that honor went to Pooh Shiesty, whose "Back In Blood" visuals with Lil Durk garnered more than 211.3 million views since its release on Jan. 2.