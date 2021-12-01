CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Indefinitely

Watch : Chris Cuomo Gives Update on 14-Year-Old Son's Coronavirus Recovery

Chris Cuomo is no longer delivering the news at CNN.

The network suspended Chris indefinitely, a CNN spokesperson said in a statement to E! News on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The suspension is pending further evaluation and comes after he allegedly advised his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in the midst of the politician's sexual harassment allegations. The governor resigned in August.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," the CNN spokesperson said of the Cuomo Prime Time presenter. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

Per the spokesperson, Chris previously "admitted" to the network that he had "offered advice" to his brother's staff, saying, "He broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."