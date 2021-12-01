Christina Aguilera to Receive the First-Ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Christina Aguilera SLAYS 2021 Latin Grammys Stage

It's about time for Christina Aguilera's arrival!

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will receive the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, NBC and E! announced today (Dec. 1). Fellow PCA nominee Becky G will present the award to Aguilera at the ceremony.

The five-time PCAs Award-winner will be honored for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

"There is a reason Christina Aguilera is referred to as ‘the voice of our generation.' She not only has an extraordinary voice, but as a creator, produces music that evokes true emotion and resonates across so many different demographics," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. "Christina is an idol and we cannot wait to celebrate her successes and present her with the inaugural Music Icon award."