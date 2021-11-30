What's Really Going on After Aaron Carter Accused Brother Nick of Trying to Put Him Under Conservatorship

In the midst of coping with heartbreak, Aaron Carter appears to be dealing with family drama as well.
Just one week after the 33-year-old singer and his fiancée Melanie Martin welcomed their baby boy, Prince, the two decided to call it quits.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Aaron shared the breakup news on social media and also accused his ex of betraying him by communicating with his estranged family members, including his twin sister Angel Conrad. While Aaron didn't disclose if Melanie was in contact with his brother Nick Carter, he did reference their tumultuous relationship in several tweets.
"I was deceived and lied too [sic]," Aaron tweeted, referring to his ex. "I can't believe she betrayed [sic] this way. I gave her the world."
In a separate post, the former child actor alleged that his family has tried putting him in a conservatorship, making Melanie's alleged relationship with them even more hurtful.
"I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court," Aaron alleged in another tweet. "I'm in shocked this is horrible."
Yet, a source close to Nick tells E! News that he and his wife, Lauren Kitt, haven't spoken to Aaron or Melanie in years.
"They do not speak and there is no conservatorship attempt happening," the insider revealed. "No one has any idea where Aaron is getting this from."
However, the "I Want Candy" singer repeated his accusations while speaking to TMZ on Tuesday.
Aaron said he believes that his estranged family members are trying to "gain an ally in Melanie" as a part of a larger plan to place him under a conservatorship. He alleged they are using his ex-fiancée "to gather information for the case."
However, Melanie denied Aaron's accusations, telling TMZ that she never got the sense his family was trying to put him under a conservatorship.
Moreover, she also said that his family "never grilled her on info." Melanie didn't specify which family members she was referring to or which ones she's been in contact with.
In November 2019, Nick was granted a one-year restraining order against Aaron. That same month, their sister Angel was granted an extension on a restraining order that she first filed in September 2019.
According to court documents obtained by E! News at the time, Aaron was prohibited from coming into contact with Angel, Nick and their families for a year.
Angel alleged in the restraining order filing that Aaron "threatened the lives" of her, her husband Corey Conrad and their daughter Harper, who was 8 months old at the time. Nick made similar accusations in his separate restraining order filing, alleging that his brother told him he "harbors thoughts and intentions" of killing his then-pregnant wife and unborn child.
Aaron denied the accusations and said this was part of his family's plan to place him under a 5150 hold.
"All I ask is for my family to leave me alone," Aaron tweeted. "This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don't want to be around you. I am the one who said I'm done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150'd before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $."
Despite Aaron's situation, he said that he and Melanie "will continue to make Prince our priority during this difficult time."
Representatives for Melanie and Aaron did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment.