What's Really Going on After Aaron Carter Accused Brother Nick of Trying to Put Him Under Conservatorship

In the midst of coping with heartbreak, Aaron Carter appears to be dealing with family drama as well.

Just one week after the 33-year-old singer and his fiancée Melanie Martin welcomed their baby boy, Prince, the two decided to call it quits.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Aaron shared the breakup news on social media and also accused his ex of betraying him by communicating with his estranged family members, including his twin sister Angel Conrad. While Aaron didn't disclose if Melanie was in contact with his brother Nick Carter, he did reference their tumultuous relationship in several tweets.

"I was deceived and lied too [sic]," Aaron tweeted, referring to his ex. "I can't believe she betrayed [sic] this way. I gave her the world."

In a separate post, the former child actor alleged that his family has tried putting him in a conservatorship, making Melanie's alleged relationship with them even more hurtful.