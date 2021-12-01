Josh Duggar "Inappropriately Touched" Girl While Reading Her Bible Stories, Family Friend Testifies

Watch : Josh Duggar's Hearing Reveals Graphic New Allegations in Court

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and child pornography.

One of the Duggar's family friends testified in court about Josh Duggar's past molestation allegations.

Friend Bobye Holt told a judge that Josh allegedly "digitally penetrated" a girl in 2003, when he was 15 years old, according to prosecutors' supplemental brief filed on Nov. 30 and obtained by E! News. Prosecutors described Bobye as "a long-time family friend of the defendant and the mother of the girl he was dating when he molested Jane Does 1 through 4."

On Monday, Nov. 29, Josh's father, Jim Bob Duggar, and Bobye took the stand during an evidentiary hearing to determine whether they could testify in front of a jury during his child pornography trial.

Josh is currently facing one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ahead of jury selection, Bobye testified about a day in March 2003 when she said Josh admitted to inappropriate conduct, according to the brief that summarized portions of testimony from the previous day.