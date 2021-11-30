See Farrah Abraham Tease Her Return to the Teen Mom Franchise

Oh, mommy dearest.
Farrah Abraham and the Teen Mom OG cast are back in action in a new MTV spin-off, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premieres Tuesday, Jan 11.
All the ladies of the franchise are coming together for a family reunion to connect with one another. But, of course, there's a little drama along the way. In a teaser for the show, which dropped on Nov. 30, Dr. Drew joins Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra and Maci Bookout to discuss what fans can expect from the unconventional family reunion. Before long, Farrah's return becomes the topic of conversation.
Amber says with slight hesitation, "We really tried to make her feel better."
When the psychologist presses for details about any conflict in the house that joined the OG cast with Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones from Teen Mom 2, Maci is quick to point out that Farrah seemed to have conflict "with everyone."
Farrah, who pops in the teaser from another location, confirms the drama for herself. "I had such a good time catching up with you on the set of Family Reunion," the fourth cast member tells the trio. "Now it's true that some drama went down," she interjects and finishes with telling the girls to "have a great reunion and no storming off."
Back in 2017, Farrah exited the Teen Mom franchise after she found herself at odds with producers of the show. She later claimed in a $5 million lawsuit that she had been terminated because of her other jobs in the adult entertainment industry. In response to these accusations, MTV's parent company, Viacom, said in a statement, "We respect Farrah's decision to pursue other endeavors, and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit."
By March of 2018, Farrah dropped the lawsuit, having reached a private settlement with Viacom.
