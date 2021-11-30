See Farrah Abraham Tease Her Return to the Teen Mom Franchise

Watch : "Teen Mom OG" Star Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby

Oh, mommy dearest.

Farrah Abraham and the Teen Mom OG cast are back in action in a new MTV spin-off, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which premieres Tuesday, Jan 11.

All the ladies of the franchise are coming together for a family reunion to connect with one another. But, of course, there's a little drama along the way. In a teaser for the show, which dropped on Nov. 30, Dr. Drew joins Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra and Maci Bookout to discuss what fans can expect from the unconventional family reunion. Before long, Farrah's return becomes the topic of conversation.

Amber says with slight hesitation, "We really tried to make her feel better."

When the psychologist presses for details about any conflict in the house that joined the OG cast with Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones from Teen Mom 2, Maci is quick to point out that Farrah seemed to have conflict "with everyone."