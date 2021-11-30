Dr. Oz Is Running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

Watch : Dr. Oz's Big Plans After the Coronavirus Pandemic

Dr. Oz is on the campaign trail.

The medical professional and host of The Dr. Oz Show officially announced on Nov. 30 that he is running for an open U.S. Senate seat in his home state of Pennsylvania. In a letter posted by the conservative D.C. publication the Washington Examiner, titled "Why I'm running to be a senator from Pennsylvania," the 61-year-old shared what inspired him to make the career change.

"We are angry at our government and at each other," he wrote. "We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations. During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That's why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal."

Dr. Oz—whose full name is Mehmet Oz—explained that he is the child of immigrant parents who taught him to study hard and serve others. The aspiring politician noted that he has trained young surgeons to save lives, invented life-saving devices and measured his days by countless people helped.