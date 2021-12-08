Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye "Ye" West for Introducing Her to the Fashion World at 2021 PCAs

Watch : Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye "Ye" West at 2021 PCAs

Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly a style legend. And now she's got the award to prove it!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made a wildly fabulous splash at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Of course, fans of the reality TV personality wouldn't have expected anything less, especially since she's this year's Fashion Icon Award recipient.

The SKIMS founder made a dramatic entrance to accept the prestigious award, presented by former Fashion Icon Award winner Tracee Ellis Ross. And in true Kim K fashion, her speech didn't disappoint!

"To be receiving this award from a fashion icon herself, Tracee, I am so honored." Kim began. "I am honestly so humbled to be here. I mean, I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award, it's like a pinch-me moment."

Additionally, Kim also took a moment to thank her ex, Ye (formerly Kanye West), for his keen sense of style and influence.