'Tis the Season For These 12 Peppermint-Flavored Treats

Merry December! It's officially the last month of the year, which means you have permission to go peppermint crazy for the next 31 days. It's the law. In fact, did you know Dec. 1 is actually Peppermint Bark Day? Frankly, it would just be rude to not honor it, so feel free to peruse our list of the 12 most delicious treats to properly celebrate.
Whether you are in the mood for a minty chocolate protein bar first thing in the morning or are looking for the perfect lil' bite after dinner to satisfy your cravings or, you know, it's just a day that ends in Y, we're got you covered.
Here are 12 mint- and peppermint-flavored snacks to add to your shopping list this holiday season. P.S. They also make for great stocking stuffers, if you can resist the temptation to eat them first.
The Original Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark (1 Pound)
Come on, did you really think we would celebrate Peppermint Bark Day without including the OG itself? Aw, you did? That's sweet. Just like this pound of perfection, which will make for the most nostalgic stocking stuffer for any chocolate lover in your life.
Gigantic! Double Dark Mint Chocolate Bar (8-Pack)
No disrespect to all of the Girl Scouts in our lives, but imagine a better-for-you and (gasp!) better-tasting Thin Mint. That is what this bar is delivering, with just seven grams of sugar and all real, no bulls--t ingredients. We may even leave one for Santa.
Simple Mills Mint Chocolate Sweet Thins
A sweet but savory cracker?! Praise the sugar plum fairy, our dreams have come true. Made with watermelon seed flour, cashew flour, sunflower seed flour and flax and naturally sweetened with coconut sugar, these deliver the perfect minty crunch and make for an unexpected addition to your holiday charcuterie boards.
Super Coffee White Chocolate Peppermint Iced Coffee Drink (12-Pack)
Save yourself about 30 bucks in spending money this week by skipping your daily coffee shop stop in favor of this keto-friendly option. With no added sugar, this 12 ounce bottle finds just the right amount of sweetness and sneakily adds 10 grams of protein into your diet.
