Ansel Elgort Reveals His Biggest "Challenge" Filming West Side Story

Watch : "West Side Story": Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort & More!

"One hand, One heart" and a whole lot of practice.

Ansel Elgort admitted that it took him a few tries to nail the powerhouse ballads behind West Side Story, in theaters Dec. 10. "The songs are great, even though I couldn't sing them perfectly right away," Elgort joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 30. "But that's good, anything that's a challenge is good, right? It's worth it."

The "amazing" production, helmed by producer-director Steven Spielberg, took over a year to cast. Spielberg noted that 35,000 audition tapes came in for the key roles of Maria, Tony, Anita and Bernando.

"Ironically the second person I saw on my first day of casting was Rachel [Zegler]," Spielberg explained at the New York red carpet premiere for the film.

A then-unknown Zegler landed the lead role of Maria after being selected by Spielberg, and she had no problem stepping into the role opposite Elgort as her love interest, Tony.