Meadow Walker Honors "Best Friend" Paul Walker on 8th Anniversary of His Death

Paul Walker's daughter is celebrating his legacy.
Meadow Walker took to Instagram on Nov. 30 to honor her late father on the eighth anniversary of his death. "I love and miss you endlessly," she wrote. "Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend." Next to the heartwarming caption was a picture of Meadow as a baby being kissed on the cheek by her dad as smiles for the camera. In addition to paying tribute to her father with the sweet post, the supermodel encouraged her followers to support the Paul Walker Foundation on Giving Tuesday.
Meadow also shared a post honoring the Fast and the Furious star from the official Paul Walker Instagram to her stories. "Hard to believe it's been 8 years," the caption alongside a black and white photo of the actor read. "As we remember Paul's legacy this #GivingTuesday, we hope you'll join us in honoring his memory by supporting the @PaulWalkerFdn in their efforts to #DoGood for the world through ocean conservation, education and more. Link in bio. #TeamPW."
Paul's Fast and Furious family also paid homage to him. Jordana Brewster—who played his love interest in the films—shared a framed photo of Paul with the caption, "8 years." While Paul's friend and co-star Tyrese Gibson shared a fancam video documenting his and Paul's friendship.
"Today 8 years ago we lost our dear brother, one of my best friends and truly someone who had my back…. A man that would stand UP for me as I would stand UP for him at any cost," the singer wrote. "One of the most sincere and genuine souls to ever have lived on this earth……..Today around 6:30 pm I got the worst phone call I've ever gotten in my life."
He continued in part, "I've felt your spirit and have felt your love and energy all around me over these last 8 years I can hear your unique laughter still in my head and miss your hugs and sense of humor…… That look from across the room that only me and your [sic] would understand……. Anyone who was blessed to meet and know Paul would tell you that these stories are all TRUE…. Rest angel rest… We are all forever indebted to you…..Today I am specifically praying for your daughter/my niece @meadowwalker your brothers/my brothers @codybwalker @caleb_walker_77 your beloved mother and father WALKER QUEEN and WALKER KING!!!"
Paul died in a car crash in Santa Clarita, Calif, on Nov. 30, 2013, after attending a toy drive for his charity. He was just 40 years old. Since his passing, the Varsity Blues star has been honored in the remaining Fast films and even by co-star and best friend Vin Diesel, who walked his daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding to Louis Thornton-Allen in October.