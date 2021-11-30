New And Just Like That... Trailer Teases Change for Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte

Watch : Kim Cattrall Could Return to "Sex and the City" After All?

And Just Like That... we have another trailer to get us excited for the Sex and the City revival.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, HBO Max released a new trailer for the highly anticipated next chapter for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). The upcoming series, which premieres with two episodes on Dec. 9, follows the old pals—sans Samantha (Kim Cattrall)—as they experience love, life and friendship in their 50s.

"The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything's possible," Carrie says in the first look. "The future's unwritten, because we're all at different stages of life."

In addition to the returning SATC stars, And Just Like That... features notable newcomers, including Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez, The Green Knight's Sarita Choudhury, Soul Food's Nicole Ari Parker and The Morning Show's Karen Pittman. And, as the trailer teases, these new additions are in no way side characters.