New And Just Like That... Trailer Teases Change for Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte

And Just Like That... we have another trailer to get us excited for the Sex and the City revival.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, HBO Max released a new trailer for the highly anticipated next chapter for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). The upcoming series, which premieres with two episodes on Dec. 9, follows the old pals—sans Samantha (Kim Cattrall)—as they experience love, life and friendship in their 50s.
"The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything's possible," Carrie says in the first look. "The future's unwritten, because we're all at different stages of life."
In addition to the returning SATC stars, And Just Like That... features notable newcomers, including Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez, The Green Knight's Sarita Choudhury, Soul Food's Nicole Ari Parker and The Morning Show's Karen Pittman. And, as the trailer teases, these new additions are in no way side characters.
For instance, Carrie is seen having a candid chat about public masturbation with Ramírez's Che Diaz. Later on, Miranda gives advice to Pittman's Dr. Nya Wallace about having it all.
As for the guys of Sex and the City? Carrie and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) appear to be going strong, as the duo have a sweet moment in their apartment. "I remember when you kept sweaters in the stove," Big cheekily says to Carrie before they share a kiss. (Though, we're not sure this bliss will last for long, since Parker was previously spotted filming a scene in which she kisses someone other than Big.)
Charlotte and Harry (Evan Handler) are also solid. In fact, their oldest daughter Lily (Cathy Ang) seems to be a piano prodigy.
Nonetheless, change seems to be on the horizon for Carrie and company. Specifically, a speech given by Che, who instructs her audience to "step out of that box and change," seems to particularly resonate.
