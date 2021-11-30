George R. R. Martin Begged HBO for Two Additional Seasons of Game of Thrones

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Wait, we could've had two more seasons of Game of Thrones?

Apparently so, if Game of Thrones original creator and author George R. R. Martin's wishes were granted. In a new book titled Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontier, journalist James Andrew Miller reports that according to Martin's agent, Paul Haas, Martin flew to New York to beg an HBO executive to make the series 10 seasons long.

Miller conducted 757 interviews for the book, including with Martin, Haas, and Richard Plepler, HBO's former CEO.

"George would fly to New York to have lunch with Plepler, to beg him to do ten seasons of ten episodes because there was enough material for it and to tell him it would be a more satisfying and more entertaining experience," Haas told Miller in an interview for the book.

Although Miller and HBO executives would have loved to have more seasons of the series, the show's showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, had different plans.