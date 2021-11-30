Britney Spears Says She's "on the Right Medication" After Conservatorship Victory

Watch : Britney Spears CALLS OUT Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.



Almost three weeks after the pop star's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years, Britney is celebrating her newfound liberties on social media, which according to the singer, includes receiving the appropriate dosage of medication.



"That beautiful…nice…and warm f--king fuzzy feeling when you've been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose," she captioned a Nov. 29 Instagram post featuring a picture of a fireplace. "And it's finally here!!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks!!! And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful, ESPECIALLY when you're on the right medication just a month ago!!!!"



In courtroom testimony delivered back in June, Britney alleged that her dad and former conservator, Jamie Spears, supported her being put on lithium and monitored by nurses at her home after she declined to complete a Las Vegas residency. "Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it," Britney testified. "Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad."