You'll Whoop It up Over This Real Housewives of Orange County Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Real Housewives franchise started with The Real Housewives of Orange County back in 2006. Since then, we've seen the introduction of so many cast members and, of course, some new shows based in major cities. After a brief hiatus, RHOC is back with Tamra Judge making a triumphant return to the series. That's beyond epic, but we can't forget about all of the amazing TV moments we've been blessed with over the years.

Vicki Gunvalson introduced the phrase "whoop it up" into the lexicon, gave us an appreciation for casseroles, and fueled our desire to have a full "love tank." Tamra yelling "it's my opinion" will live on in memes forever and ever. Shannon Beador's love for lemons and unfiltered freakouts have delivered some must-see TV moments. If you can't help getting nostalgic, this RHOC gift guide might inspire you to break out the champs a la Heather Dubrow.