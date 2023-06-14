You'll Whoop It up Over This Real Housewives of Orange County Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Real Housewives franchise started with The Real Housewives of Orange County back in 2006. Since then, we've seen the introduction of so many cast members and, of course, some new shows based in major cities. After a brief hiatus, RHOC is back with Tamra Judge making a triumphant return to the series. That's beyond epic, but we can't forget about all of the amazing TV moments we've been blessed with over the years.
Vicki Gunvalson introduced the phrase "whoop it up" into the lexicon, gave us an appreciation for casseroles, and fueled our desire to have a full "love tank." Tamra yelling "it's my opinion" will live on in memes forever and ever. Shannon Beador's love for lemons and unfiltered freakouts have delivered some must-see TV moments. If you can't help getting nostalgic, this RHOC gift guide might inspire you to break out the champs a la Heather Dubrow.
Real Housewives of Orange County Gift Ideas
Vicki's Casserole Enamel Bowl with Lid
No one could blame Vicki for wanting some casseroles during tough times. Vicki is the only person who could turn a casserole in to a pop culture moment. If you love a casserole (and a good laugh), this casserole dish and lid set is just what you need. It's available in two different sizes.
Tamra That's My Opinion Mug
Tamra yelling "that's my opinion" was an instantly iconic moment that never fails to entertain the RHOC fans. If this is one of your top quotes from the show, then you need this mug in your life.
Working Out? Friggin Nightmare Shannon Beador Tank Top
If you agree with Shannon that working out is a "friggin nightmare," wear this tank to your next gym session. It's also available in white.
The Real Housewives of Orange County Heather Dubrow Merch Sticker
Turn anything you own into Heather Dubrow merch with this sticker. Put this on your favorite notebook, laptop, or water bottle.
Orange County Socks
These socks are decorated with drawings of some of the Orange County Housewives' best scenes.
Real Housewives Emily Gina Card
If you and your BFF are as close as Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, this greeting card will be appreciated for birthdays or other milestone occasions.
Whoop It Up Balloon Banner
If you're throwing an event for a fellow RHOC viewer, this "Whoop It Up" balloon banner sets the tone for a fun time.
Champs Coasters (Set of 4)
If you love your champs as much as Heather does, then these coasters are so you.
Whoop It Up Card
Keep a stack of these cards on hand, so you'll be prepared to celebrate any special occasion at a moment's notice. These cards are great to congratulate someone on a new job, a new home, a birthday, or any other time you want to whoop it up.
I Went to Bass Lake Towel
Who could ever forget Tamra Judge asking Gretchen Rossi if she went to Bass Lake? Tamra has this uncanny ability to turn almost any sentence into a catchphrase and you can never have too many towels Whether you went to Bass Lake or not, RHOC viewers will appreciate this beach towel.
Real Housewives of Orange County RHOC Cast 11 oz Coffee Mug
There have been so many cast changes on RHOC throughout the years, but when a lot of us think of the show, we picture Vicki, Tamra, Shannon, and Heather. If those are your girls, get this mug.
Family Van Vicki Gunvalson Accessory Bag
It was far from logical to send a "little family van" to pick up six people, but Vicki's Season 1 freakout was.... well, very Vicki. It was over the top, hilarious, and legendary. These cosmetic bags are great for regular use or if you want favors for a special event full of RHOC fans.
These come in two sizes.
Are You Kidding Me? Socks
If you hear the phrase "Are you kidding me?" and automatically think of Shannon, you're not the only one. How hilarious are these socks?
Vicki Gunvalson Wedding RHOC Card
If someone in your life has a full love tank, this card a sweet and hysterical way to say "congratulations."
My Opinion Socks
This is a moment that will just never get old. You might as well get these socks to keep the laughs open.
RHOC Varsity Tshirt
This collegiate-style shirt is great for anyone who has been watching since the beginning.
Tres Amigas Vicki Tamra Shannon RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Hoodie
Celebrate the iconic Tres Amigas with this sweatshirt. Or opt for the t-shirt with the same design.
RHOC, That's My Opinion World Tour - Unisex T-Shirt
Channel one of Tamra's most iconic moments with this rock-inspired shirt.
Pint Sized, Baptized & Highly Prized Baby Bodysuit
This is the perfect gift for the mini RHOC fans in your life. Tamra's Season 12 tagline is legendy, just like Tamra herself.
There are several colors to choose from.
—Originally published December 21, 2021 at 8 AM PT.