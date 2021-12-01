Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Hits a High Note With New Spin-Off Special

Watch : Jane Levy Didn't Expect 2021 Golden Globe Nomination

All we want for Christmas is more Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist!

Following a shocking season two twist, NBC cancelled the fan favorite series was before audiences could learn why Max (Skylar Astin) suddenly had the same powers as best friend turned girlfriend Zoey (Jane Levy), plus and what her late father (Peter Gallagher) had to do with it. But thanks to spin-off special Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, a feature-length Roku Channel holiday movie premiering today, Dec. 1, fans will finally get some answers.

"I think that Max has a different approach to his understanding of music and his initial understanding of the power," Astin exclusively told E! News on Nov. 30. "I think it's something he's always wanted to balance out his relationship with Zoey, and when he gets what he wanted, it's a field day, it's a picnic. [But] he doesn't really understand his responsibility within it."

Astin added, "I don't think he realizes that in order to really support her—and really support her within her special ability—he has to understand the gravity and the depth of it. I think that really takes him by surprise."