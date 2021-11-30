Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Break Up One Week After Son's Birth

Watch : Aaron Carter and His Girlfriend Are Expecting a Baby

The first week of fatherhood has proven to be a challenging one for Aaron Carter.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the 33-year-old singer announced on social media that his relationship with fiancée Melanie Martin, 27, had come to an end just one week after they welcomed a baby boy.

"Due to personal reason, Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote on Twitter in a series of posts. "I've never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life."

He added, "This is such a horrible situation considering [our son] Prince doesn't deserve any of this and now it's my job to just be a single father and that's what's gonna happen."

When one follower urged Aaron to focus on his baby boy, he replied, "He's all I have in the world. I'm a single dad now." Melanie has since deleted her Instagram and hasn't publicly commented on the split.