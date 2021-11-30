Cheyenne Jackson Shares the Sweetest Update on His 5-Year-Old Twins With Husband Jason Landau

A family man.
Cheyenne Jackson's whirlwind career has traversed Broadway, television shows and films, but one of his favorite roles to date is being a dad.
The 46-year-old actor stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 30 to talk about his new film A Clüsterfünke Christmas but he couldn't help but gush over his two children—five-year-old twins Willow and Ethan—who he shares with his husband Jason Landau.
"They're incredible," Jackson told Daily Pop hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester. "We never stop thinking about them. I drop them off at school and literally, I sit in the parking lot and I look at pictures of them. I just dropped them off!"
He then recalled one of Willow's recent milestones: finding out what "gay" means.
"She's like, 'You're gay,' and I said, 'Yeah!'" Jackson explained, laughing. "But she heard it somewhere and she was making the connection. We're 'Daddy' and 'Dada.'"
As parents, he and Landau have never made their sexuality "an issue." Put simply, both they and their kids "have friends of all different shapes and sizes."
"Some of their friends have two mommies, some of them have one grandma," Jackson continued. "But now that they're in school, they have two other kids in their class that have, you know, two mommies and one has two dads. It's just a different world."
At the same time, Jackson's well aware that they live in Hollywood, which he described as "a bubble within a bubble."
However, being from Idaho himself, his childhood was much different: "I grew up in the woods with no running water. I had an outhouse. I grew up chopping wood."
Jackson also did his fair share of "chopping wood" as a child, a skill "I never thought I would actually get to use in a film," until he was cast in A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
Written by Saturday Night Live alums Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, the film pokes fun at the many cliche holiday romance TV movies you either love or love to hate.
"I've been friends with both of them for about 15 years," Jackson said of Dratch and Gasteyer. "I'm really close with Rachel, and about three years ago she texted me and said 'I'm writing this movie with Ana and you'd play, like, a lumberjack...' and I was like, 'I'm in. You don't have to say anything else.'"
Perhaps he'll get a similar message from someone involved with Magic Mike 3? He has the experience to join the project, after all!
"They were doing to do a Magic Mike Broadway musical, and I did the workshops for it two years ago," Jackson revealed. "Channing [Tatum] was there I played the Matthew McConaughey role. It didn't end up working altogether but I loved the movies. And Matt Bomer is a buddy of mine! I'll be there."
You know what to do, Matt.
A Clüsterfünke Christmas premieres Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. on Comedy Central.