Middle School Is Over: PEN15 Is Ending After Season 2

Sorry, PEN15 fans, class is no longer in session for Maya and Anna.
On Tuesday Nov, 30, Hulu confirmed to E! News that the streamer's critically acclaimed comedy, PEN15, will end after season two. The show that transports us back to our Lip Smackers and Lisa Frank notebook days will end Friday, Dec. 3 when the second half of season two drops on Hulu. The decision to end the series comes from creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who play 13-year-old versions of themselves on the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Per the publication, though Erskine and Konkle are ready to take a break from the series—which they've been working on for nearly ten years—Hulu wants to do additional seasons. So the streamer is "leaving the door open" for the duo to return.
We guess seventh grade must come to an end at some point. (TV Editor's Note: It was certainly a blessing for our 13-year-old selves.)
Konkle and Erskine serve as executive producers on The Awesomeness TV-produced series, along with Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorman Taccone.
Thankfully, Erskine will be back on our small screens soon, as she will star in Disney+'s upcoming series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which premieres in 2022.
With its 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and "Outstanding Comedy Series" Emmy nomination, it will be hard to say goodbye to our favorite awkward middle schoolers.
