Rachael Ray’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes Tasty Picks for Foodies

We interviewed Rachael Ray because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Rachael's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It may be hard to believe, but Christmas is less than a month away. If you're looking at your list of people to shop for and can't seem to figure out what to get a few of them, don't worry. Rachael Ray, television personality, philanthropist and best-selling author shared her holiday gift picks with E! News. Whether you're shopping for someone who loves to cook, eat or host holiday gatherings, you're sure to find something they would absolutely love.
For instance, one gift idea that "keeps on giving" is a cookbook. In fact, Rachael shared that cookbooks are gifts that she gets so much use out of.
"In March, my good friend and colleague Andrew Kaplan sent me a belated Christmas gift and it brought me to my knees," Rachael told E! News. "I cried for an hour when I opened six boxes filled with new copies of cookbooks we'd lost to our house fire. At first I thought, 'Wow, that's so great. He gave me cookbooks.' But then I realized that each had a hand written, personal note from the author. I literally collapsed in tears."
Rachael recently released a brand new cookbook herself titled This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front. It features over 125 recipes and personal stories, so definitely check that out.
If you need more holiday gift ideas, check out Rachael's picks below.
This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front by Rachael Ray
"A cookbook is always a good idea," Rachael said. "It's a beautiful gift that keeps on giving." Her new cookbook This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front is available now and features over 125 recipes that you can try for yourself.
E!: If you only had two days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
RR: Definitely something food related!
Belazu Rose Harissa
"Ottolenghi is one of my favorite chefs - I love all of his books - and my mom loves him, too," Rachael shared. "He has some amazing recipes with rose harissa that have inspired me to add it to my pantry."
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
RR: My Rachael Ray Lazy Tools Utensil set.
Rachael Ray Lazy Tools Set
"Both the spoon and ladle feature notches on the handle so you can easily rest them on pot and pan rims. And they come in a variety of fun colors!" she said.
E!: What is a good host gift for holiday gatherings?
RR: The Model Bakery English muffins.
The Model Bakery Famous English Muffins - 12 Pack
As Rachael said, "They're Oprah-approved and the perfect carb-filled treat. And they now ship nationally!"
E!: Are there any gifts you consistently buy for your husband, John?
RR: Bombas socks. They are comfy and durable. The best part? Their mission is to support the homeless community. One pair purchased equals one pair donated.
Bombas Solid Ankle Socks
These ankle socks from Bombas feature a cushioned footbed, honeycomb arch support, and soft, stretchy cotton blend fabric. You can get this design in black or white.
E!: What is a gift you'd recommend to make pet parents' lives easier?
RR: FluentPet Talking Dog Buttons. What's cooler than teaching your dog how to speak?
FluentPet Get Started Set for Beginners
"Through pressing buttons of pre-programmed speech, your animal learners can share their requests and feelings," Rachael said.
E!: What is a gift Bella Boo Blue would recommend to all dogs?
RR: Bella Boo Blue would recommend Nutrish Big Life Dry Dog Food.
Rachael Ray Nutrish Big Life Dry Dog Food for Medium and Large Dogs
"It's made with real ingredients and helps support hip and joint health in adult big dogs," Rachael said. "Plus, she said it's delicious."
Can't get enough celebrity gift guides? Check out Carly Pearce's Holiday Gift Guide Will Ensure You Have a Country Christmas.