Khloe Kardashian's Story About True Thompson Pooping in the Tub Is Hilariously Relatable for Any Parent

Khloe Kardashian is known for keeping it real, especially when it comes to parenting!
In a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres' digital series Mom Confessions, the 37-year-old mom and reality superstar got candid about her and her sister's different parenting styles, tips and tricks she learned from Kris Jenner and even some LOL-worthy things she had to figure out on the fly, like the time her daughter, True Thompson, pooped in the bathtub.
"The time True pooped in the bathtub. I've truly never experienced that before. I didn't know people just pooped in the tub, it's disgusting," Khloe revealed with a laugh. "I don't want to relive it but I had to learn that on the fly."
And that's not all the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had to share on parenting. When asked if she had a warning for anybody who's about to have kids, she gave relatable advice. "Warning is no one knows what they're doing. We all just pretend that we do," she said. "I don't care how many kids you have, it's exhausting for everyone."
The Good American co-founder was candid when asked the difference between her and her famous sister's parenting styles. "I am really strict. I have a schedule. I'm very militant with how I parent True," she shared. "I believe a schedule saves everything. And not all of my siblings are the same. I will not tell you which ones."
When asked if there's a trait the blonde bombshell hopes her daughter won't pick up, it's that military-level need for order. "I am incredibly clean and organized I like everything in its place. I'm very regimented and I don't want that for True but she already has so much of that," she confesses. "I feel bad she has so much of that so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from." Khloe explained further that it's True's choice. "Not from me, that's what she does and I always try and mess things up and tell her 'It's OK to live in a mess,' although I'm cringing inside I don't want her to cringe. So she has that, I wish she didn't."
Overall, Khloe's approach to parenting is all about love. "My favorite thing about being a mom is all of it," she shared. "I'm so in love and obsessed with my daughter and seeing life through her eyes. I wouldn't change a thing."
