Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine and Kody’s Tension Hits a Breaking Point

Watch : "Sister Wives": Christine and Kody Talk Moving Back to Utah

Christine Brown is over the ups and downs.

In this exclusive Sister Wives clip from the Dec. 5 episode, Christine and husband Kody Brown talk openly about the rift in their marriage, and how the state of Utah played a part.

Though the conversation has a promising start, with Kody admitting he disregarded her feelings about wanting to move to the Beehive State, Christine makes it clear that the damage has been done.

First, in a confessional, Christine snaps, "What a stupid word he's using. Stoic? Bulls - - t, he's an ass. Stoic. You wish you were stoic."

As she continues, Christine reveals that she has no interest in communicating with Kody and that she doesn't "trust a word that is coming out of his mouth."

Ultimately, Christine doesn't believe that Kody is actually sorry for shutting her down. It likely doesn't help that Kody isn't being direct with her about the other wives' stance on moving.