2021 in Review: Vote for The Celeb Couples You Can't Stop Thinking About

Double-tapping every pic of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker? Mourning the end of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes but here for the breakup tunes? Share your feelings on 2021's biggest romances.

Okay, we'll admit it: 2021 has, at times, run neck and neck with 2020 in the competition for years we'd most like to put in the rearview. But amid the social distancing, home schooling and still-very-much-present coronavirus pandemic, there have been more than a few bright spots

Britney Spears was freed, the Friends reunited and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had us all reviewing the "Jenny From the Block" video frame-by-frame

So before we officially turn the page on this year (and by that, we mean scroll over to 2022 in our phone), E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments that sent you down that Internet rabbit hole? The headlines that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for the things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send 2021 off in style—and then maybe lock the door.

These Celebrity Break Ups Left Us Devastated in November

We continue our 2021 in Review series by dissecting all things romance. With the help of vaccinations, weddings became a thing again—new romances, too. Basically love was all around and we know you have feelings.

Over the course of four polls, you'll get to weigh in on which huge celebrity breakup left you wanting to throw in the towel on the whole dating thing and which new pairing helped you believe once more. Plus, we know you have thoughts on all that left-handed hardware Hollywood's newly betrothed set is flashing about. 

But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun. These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Wednesday, Dec. 22, followed by a whole new set that same day.

Poll

2021 in Review: Splits

The Big Breakup You're Still Not Over TBH:
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes
29.4%
Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark
17.6%
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
14.7%
Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi
5.9%
Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook
14.7%
Melinda & Bill Gates
8.8%
Saweetie & Quavo
0%
Sister Wives' Christine & Kody Brown
0%
JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew
0%
Jasmine Cephas Jones & Anthony Ramos
8.8%
Poll

2021 in Review: New Couples

The New Couple You Shamelessly Stan:
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum
17.9%
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck
32.1%
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson
17.9%
Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim
7.1%
Adele & Rich Paul
10.7%
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles
14.3%
Poll

2021 in Review: Engagement Rings

The Engagement Ring That Had You Dusting Off Your Pinterest Page:
Lindsay Lohan's brilliant-cut bauble from Bader Shammas
18.2%
Kate Hudson's unique light brown diamond from Danny Fujikawa
13.6%
Scheana Shay's 12-carat pink morganite stunner from Brock Davies
9.1%
Kaitlyn Bristowe's classic oval from Jason Tartick
13.6%
Paris Hilton's giant emerald cut from Carter Reum
45.5%
Poll

2021 in Review: Weddings

The Future Wedding You'd Most Like to Crash:
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's
42.9%
Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers'
14.3%
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer's
19%
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari
23.8%

Be sure to check back on Monday, Dec. 27, when we'll share the results!

