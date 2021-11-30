Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Says Tumultuous David Eason Marriage "Finally Feels Super Peaceful"

While there's been a gust of celebrity breakups this season, don't count on Jenelle Evans and David Eason to join that list.
It's been four years since the Teen Mom 2 alum and her husband tied the knot, and although the couple has endured some headline-making bumps along the way, including a 2019 split, the two have since reconciled. The reality star gave E! News a glowing update on where she and David stand today. "We are doing really good lately," she said, "and our relationship finally feels super peaceful."
For anyone who's followed their relationship over the years, it's a significant shift from two years ago, when she left David and filed a temporary restraining order against him, which she filed to drop in January 2020. Two months later, Jenelle revealed that they had decided to work things out. "We've always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments and this is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship," she told fans at the time, "because ultimately, it's for my family."
Now, amid the holiday season, the mom of three is sharing some of their winter plans, including how she and David spend quality time together. "We have been thinking about bringing the kids tubing in the mountains soon, but haven't completely decided yet," she said. "As for me and David, we make sure to take time out for ourselves and go on date nights together. Sometimes we even book an Airbnb and do a staycation."
After all, they have a full house. While Jenelle and David welcomed 4-year-old daughter Ensley together, David also has a daughter, Maryssa, with his ex, and Jenelle is mom to two sons, Kaiser, 7, and Jace, 12, from previous relationships.
"My sons are doing good," Jenelle told E! News. "Kaiser is into being fancy lately and has to wear uniforms to school, so now he wears a blazer jacket every day which is super cute and funny." As for Jace, Jenelle said the preteen has "been into hunting lately around our land."
In January, Jenelle shared that Jace had begun living with her after he was misbehaving while living with her mom, Barbara Evans. However, shortly after, she revealed that her mom had taken Jace back. In March, Jenelle confirmed to E! News that she was fighting for full custody of her firstborn. At the time, she said she saw Jace every other weekend.
"I have no idea what will be the outcome at court in the future," she most recently told E! News, "but I hope my voice will be heard for the first time since I've been a teen. I really would love the court to hear directly from me and listen to my story."
As for her relationship with Barbara right now, "I don't really talk to my mom unless it's at pickups and drop-offs for Jace," she said. "We have a current pending custody order I am waiting to go to court for, so I can't say much."