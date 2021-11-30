Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Says Tumultuous David Eason Marriage "Finally Feels Super Peaceful"

Watch : Where Jenelle Evans Stands With David & "Teen Mom" Costars

While there's been a gust of celebrity breakups this season, don't count on Jenelle Evans and David Eason to join that list.

It's been four years since the Teen Mom 2 alum and her husband tied the knot, and although the couple has endured some headline-making bumps along the way, including a 2019 split, the two have since reconciled. The reality star gave E! News a glowing update on where she and David stand today. "We are doing really good lately," she said, "and our relationship finally feels super peaceful."

For anyone who's followed their relationship over the years, it's a significant shift from two years ago, when she left David and filed a temporary restraining order against him, which she filed to drop in January 2020. Two months later, Jenelle revealed that they had decided to work things out. "We've always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments and this is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship," she told fans at the time, "because ultimately, it's for my family."

Now, amid the holiday season, the mom of three is sharing some of their winter plans, including how she and David spend quality time together. "We have been thinking about bringing the kids tubing in the mountains soon, but haven't completely decided yet," she said. "As for me and David, we make sure to take time out for ourselves and go on date nights together. Sometimes we even book an Airbnb and do a staycation."