Bret Michaels' Doppelgänger on Clash of the Cover Bands Will Make Your Jaw Drop

It don't get better than this Clash of the Cover Bands performance.

Taking the stage on tomorrow's all-new episode of the E! series is Shots of Poison, covering the music of—yep, you guessed it—Poison. If you can't wait to see the glam metal band rock out, you're in luck because we're bringing you a special sneak peek.

As the above exclusive clip shows, the group's lead singer is a dead ringer for Bret Michaels, and between the actual performance of the legendary track "Nothing But a Good Time," and all of the theatrical special effects, it's no wonder judges Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean look seriously impressed. 

The trio ends up giving Shots of Poison a raucous applause, as does the audience. 

But will it be enough to beat the opposing act and earn them the $10,000 prize? Not to mention, there's also a $25,000 top prize and the opportunity to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, too.

Clash of the Cover Bands Score Card

Only time—and the Clash judges—will tell!

Don't miss tomorrow's all-new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands.

Watch a new episode of Clash of the Cover Bands Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., only on E!.

