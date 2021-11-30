People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Will Kathie Lee Gifford Return to TV? She Says...

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 30, 2021 6:38 PM
Watch: Kathie Lee Gifford Would Return to TV Under These Conditions

Don't count out Kathie Lee Gifford

The former Today co-host gushed about entering the "brand new season" of her life during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 30 and teased a possible return to TV—with a few conditions. 

"I'm doing the best work of my life. I am a very, very joyful person and it comes truly from the inside out," the The Jesus I Know author explained, before confirming she would be open to being on television again. 

"I don't want to do it from the Northeast anymore," Gifford added. "Nothing can take me away from [Nashville]. Well, maybe Scotland with Craig Ferguson." While Gifford would not want to have her own show, she teased that "this girl has still got some dreams left" thanks to her new outlook on life. 

"I am more aware of how precious life is. I've lost so many people in my life," Gifford stated. "Obviously [husband] Frank [Gifford] six years ago, my precious Regis [Philbin] last year, my mom and dad. But if I concentrate on what I've lost, I won't be thanking God for the blessings and all I have."

Today Show Family Album

Gifford shared, "I just wake up with an attitude of gratitude and I expect God to show up in my life." 

In fact, Gifford's "keys to happiness" include starting each day with realizing her goals.

"Waking up every morning and realizing that my life has a purpose, and that purpose is not to tell people how to vote, not how to think, tell them God loves them," Gifford concluded. 

The Jesus I Know is available wherever books are sold.

